Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob moves Delhi Court seeking anticipatory bail

Advocate Nikita Jacob, one of the accused in the Toolkit case, has moved Delhi Court seeking an anticipatory bail. An FIR was registered by Delhi Police in connection with the farmers' protest. The bail plea will be heard tomorrow by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana.
On February 17, the Bombay High Court had granted her interim protection from arrest for three weeks which would enable her to approach an appropriate court in Delhi and seek proper pre-arrest bail.
A bench of Justice Prakash Naik had granted her the relief after perusing the orders passed by Justice Vibha Kankanwadi of the Aurangabad bench of the HC, who had on Tuesday granted a similar relief to Shantanu Muluk, another accused in the same case.
On February 11, the Delhi police had raided Jacob's house in suburban Goregaon and seized her personal documents, along with her laptop and phone. They, however, did not arrest her that same day, as by the time they completed their enquiry and seizures, it was sunset and as per law, a woman cannot be arrested after sunset.
Last month, a Delhi Court granted interim protection from arrest to co-accused Shantanu Muluk as well after Delhi Police sought time to respond to his anticipatory bail plea.
In the same FIR, Disha Ravi has already been granted bail.
