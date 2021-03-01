Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob moves Delhi Court seeking anticipatory bail

Advocate Nikita Jacob, one of the accused in the Toolkit case, has moved Delhi Court seeking an anticipatory bail. An FIR was registered by Delhi Police in connection with the farmers' protest. The bail plea will be heard tomorrow by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana.

On February 17, the Bombay High Court had granted her interim protection from arrest for three weeks which would enable her to approach an appropriate court in Delhi and seek proper pre-arrest bail.

A bench of Justice Prakash Naik had granted her the relief after perusing the orders passed by Justice Vibha Kankanwadi of the Aurangabad bench of the HC, who had on Tuesday granted a similar relief to Shantanu Muluk, another accused in the same case.