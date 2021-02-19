Toolkit case: Delhi's Patiala House Court sends Disha Ravi to three-day judicial custody

Delhi's Patiala House Court has sent 22-year-old climate change activist Disha Ravi to 3-day judicial custody.
Ravi, who was earlier arrested and sent to 5-day police custody in connection with the Greta Thunberg toolkit case, had blamed activists Shantanu Muluk, Nikita Jacob during the interrogation by the Delhi Police.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Akash Jain sent Ravi to jail after Delhi Police produced her before the court on expiry of her five-day custodial interrogation.
Police said that her custodial interrogation was not required for the time being and the agency may seek her further interrogation once her co-accused -- Shantanu Mukul and Nikita Jacob Jacob -- join the interrogation.
Police said Ravi was evasive during her previous interrogation and tried to shift the blame on the co-accused.
The court was also informed that Disha Ravi has moved a bail application which will come up for hearing on February 20.
The Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the "toolkit" for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".
On February 14, the Delhi Police took to microblogging website Twitter to elaborate on the case. It wrote, "Disha Ravi, arrested by Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc and key conspirator in document's formulation and dissemination."
She started WhatsApp Group and collaborated to make the Toolkit document, the police said, adding that she worked closely with them to draft it.
"In this process, they all collaborated with pro Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. She was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg," the police wrote on Twitter.