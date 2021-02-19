Toolkit case: Delhi's Patiala House Court sends Disha Ravi to three-day judicial custody

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Akash Jain sent Ravi to jail after Delhi Police produced her before the court on expiry of her five-day custodial interrogation.

Police said that her custodial interrogation was not required for the time being and the agency may seek her further interrogation once her co-accused -- Shantanu Mukul and Nikita Jacob Jacob -- join the interrogation.

Police said Ravi was evasive during her previous interrogation and tried to shift the blame on the co-accused.

The court was also informed that Disha Ravi has moved a bail application which will come up for hearing on February 20.