22-year-old climate change activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested and sent to 5-day police custody in connection with the Greta Thunberg toolkit case, was produced before the Patiala Court by Delhi Police on Friday.

On behalf of the Delhi Police, the public prosecutor told the Court that Disha, during the interrogation, blamed activists Shantanu Muluk, Nikita Jacob during the interrogation, ANI reported.



The prosecutor added that co-accused Shantanu will join the probe on Feb 22.