'Took necessary steps to secure compromised account': Twitter after PM Modi's personal handle hacked

Twitter on Sunday said that it took necessary steps to secure the compromised handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as soon as it became aware of this activity.

"We have 24X7 open lines of communication with the PM's Office and our teams took necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as we became aware of this activity. Our investigation has revealed that there are no signs of any other impacted accounts at this time," Twitter spokesperson told news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was briefly hacked on Sunday, and a tweet claiming that India has "officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender" was put out from it.

The Prime Minister's Office later said the account was immediately secured after the matter was escalated to Twitter.

"The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored," it said.

The tweet, after PM Modi's personal handle was hacked, also claimed that India has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them among its residents and shared a link, asking people to hurry up. The future has come today, it said.

The account has now been restored and the malicious tweets have been deleted. PM Modi has over 73.4 million followers on the micro-blogging site. After PM Modi's account was compromised, #Hacked began trending in India.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 10:13 AM IST