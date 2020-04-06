'Took him 18 hours to understand...': Biplab Deb wonders if Rahul Gandhi is 'PM material'

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Monday trolled Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, saying that it took 18 hours for the Wayanad MP to understand Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "9 Baje 9 Minutes" campaign.
Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi said that the coronavirus pandemic was an opportunity for the Indians to unite, keeping aside the religion. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "The #Coronavirus is an opportunity for India to unite as one people, putting aside differences of religion, caste & class; to forge one common purpose: the defeat of this deadly virus. Compassion, empathy& self sacrifice are central to this idea. Together we will win this battle."
Referring to Narendra Modi's "9 Baje 9 Minutes" on Sunday, where millions of Indians switched off lights at their homes and gathered in their balconies and windows and lit candles, diyas or turned on mobile phone torches to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus, Biplab Deb said that it took 18 hours for Gandhi to understand.
Mocking the Congress leader, the Tripura CM wrote, "So it took him 18 hours to understand the #9Pm9minutes campaign. And they say he is a PM material."
Meanwhile, with the increase of 704 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, the biggest rise so far in India; India's positive cases rose to 4281 (including 3851 active cases, 318 cured/discharged/migrated people and 111 deaths), said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
