'Took him 18 hours to understand...': Biplab Deb wonders if Rahul Gandhi is 'PM material'

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Monday trolled Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, saying that it took 18 hours for the Wayanad MP to understand Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "9 Baje 9 Minutes" campaign.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi said that the coronavirus pandemic was an opportunity for the Indians to unite, keeping aside the religion. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "The #Coronavirus is an opportunity for India to unite as one people, putting aside differences of religion, caste & class; to forge one common purpose: the defeat of this deadly virus. Compassion, empathy& self sacrifice are central to this idea. Together we will win this battle."