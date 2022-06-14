'Too busy with other issues': Anurag Thakur's jibe at Rahul Gandhi after latter terms 10 lakh jobs announcement as 'maha jumla' | ANI Photo

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday took a jibe a Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter termed the Centre's announcement of recruitment of 10 lakh people in the next year and a half as "maha jumla".

"I thought Mr (Rahul) Gandhi would welcome the decision of filling 10 lakh posts in GoI. But rather than welcoming the decision, he is too busy dealing with other issues, to show his happiness towards this," said Thakur.

The Union Minister was apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second consecutive day in the National Herald money-laundering case.

Govt of not 'jumlas' but 'maha jumlas': Rahul

The Wayanad MP took a swipe at the Centre over its announcement of recruitment of 10 lakh people in the next year and a half, saying this is a government of not 'jumlas' but 'maha jumlas'.

Reacting to the announcement, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, "Just like eight years ago the youth were deceived with a promise of 2 crore jobs every year, in the same manner it is now the turn of 10 lakh government jobs." "This is a government of not 'jumlas' (rhetoric) but 'maha jumlas'," the former Congress chief said.

The prime minister is not an expert at creating jobs, but in creating "news" over jobs, Gandhi alleged.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half, his office said.

The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resource in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.