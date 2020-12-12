Tolls 'freed', more farmers march to Delhi as agitation intensifies: 5 latest updates

For over two weeks now, farmers from various parts of India have converged in and around the national capital, protesting against three recently passed Farm Acts. With multiple rounds of talks with the Centre having yielded no results, they have now announced their intention to intensify the protests, blocking highways and railway tracks and more.

While the government insists that the door continues to be open for talks, the agitating farmers recently announced that they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday, and escalating it to a nationwide protest on December 14. They also said that they would make toll booths 'free'.

With the protests now in their 17th day, here are the latest updates on the developing agitation: