Tokyo Olympics: Haryana govt to award Rs 50 lakh each state player in Indian women's hockey team

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team for their performance at Tokyo Olympics and announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh each to nine players from the state.
Taking to Twitter, Manohar Lal Khattar said: "Haryana Government will award Rs 50 lakhs each to the nine members of the Olympics women's hockey team who are from Haryana. I congratulate the Indian team for their praiseworthy performance at the Tokyo Olympics."
The history-making Indian women's hockey team's dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off match at the ongoing Games in Tokyo on Friday.
With this loss, the Indian women's team finished fourth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, meanwhile, team Great Britain captured their third consecutive Olympic medal.
The team had already created history and surpassed all expectations by entering the semifinals of the Games for the first time.
But the maiden Olympic medal remained out of bounds as world no. 4 Great Britain, who were gold-winners in the 2016 Rio Games, came out on top in the pulsating encounter.
The heartbreak came a day after the Indian men's team ended a 41-year-old medal drought by clinching a bronze with a 5-4 win over Germany.
