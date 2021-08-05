Tokyo Olympics 2020: As Naveen Patnaik lauds hockey team, here's a look at Odisha's contributions to the sport

India on Thursday scripted history with the Indian men's hockey team securing the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Over the last few hours as congratulations poured in from all quarters, Prime Minister and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had interacted (separately) with the winning team.

Speaking to the team via telephone, Patnaik congratulated the team on their historic win and wishing them the best for their future. "Many congratulations to our hockey team. The whole of India is so excited as well as Odisha of course. We are all behind you and we wish you the very best and we are looking forward to receiving our Indian Olympics hockey team in Bhubaneswar on August 16," he was quoted as saying.

But as a video of the Odisha CM virtually interacting with the players made the rounds on social media, many have pointed out his contributions to Indian hockey go much beyond this.