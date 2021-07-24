Tokyo 2020: PM Modi speaks to Mirabai Chanu after winning silver in weightlifting, wishes her very best for future endeavours

After wishing Mirabai Chanu on Twitter for clinching silver medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in weightlighting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the athelete and congratulated her and wished her for her future endeavours.

Prime Minister's office in a tweet wrote, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the remarkable Mirabai Chanu and congratulated her on winning the silver medal at Tokyo Olympics. He wished her the very best for her future endeavours."

Mirabai Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49kg category to open the country's account here on Saturday.

The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. With this, she exorcised the ghosts of the 2016 Games where she had failed to log a single legitimate lift.

Earlier in the day, the PM in a tweet praised the weightlifter and wrote, Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020 ! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu ’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian.

President of India, Ramnath Kovind and VP M Venkaiah Naidu too showered praise on Mirabai Chanu. Mr Kovind on Twitter wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver medal in weightlifting."