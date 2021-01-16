'Together we can': As COVID-19 vaccination drive begins in India, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik etches out message of hope

On Saturday morning, as India prepared to launch what is being touted as the world's biggest vaccination drive, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter sharing some of his latest work. The mural depicts a map of India with a massive syringe next to it. "Welcome COVID-19 vaccine. Together we can win" the message says.

"New hope and new beginning. World's largest vaccination drive will start from tomorrow in India . My welcome Covid Vaccine Sand Art at Puri beach with message: Together we can win" he tweeted.

Since the mural was first shared on Friday night, the appreciative comments have not ceased. The well known artist has had his latest work shared by official government handles, as well as countless netizens, both in India and beyond.