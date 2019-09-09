Toddler survives fall from moving jeep inside dense forest in Kerala, crawls to safety

Idukki: A one-year-old toddler had a miraculous escape as she accidentally fell off a moving jeep on a road inside a dense forest here and crawled to a nearby check-post in Rajamala, police said on Monday.

The girl child, sitting on her mother's lap, fell off the vehicle on Sunday night after her parents, exhausted by the journey, had dozed off. They had travelled several kilometres when they realised that the child was missing, officials said.

Wildlife officials at the check-post heard the child's cries and found her on a forest path which is often used by wild animals, including elephants, they said.

The baby suffered minor injuries to her face and forehead due to the fall. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where first-aid was administered, and the police were informed, the officials said.