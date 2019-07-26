Tobacco use by woman invites triple talaq

Barabanki: A woman has claimed that her husband gave her triple talaq because of her habit of cleaning her teeth with tobacco. The incident came to light after the woman registered a complaint at the Masauli police station in Barabanki on Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Bano, also claimed that her husband and her in-laws have been tortured her demanding dowry ever since she got married seven months back.

"Since the marriage, my husband and his family used to torture me over dowry. Wais, my husband, used to make obscene videos and threaten me. Disturbed by all these, I informed my family about the situation," she said. Bano's brother said:

"My sister was being tortured for a long time by her in-laws. My brother-in-law, who runs a mobile phone shop, used to make obscene videos after drugging her.

At the time of marriage, we had given a lot of dowry, but now they are asking for Rs 3 lakhs and a bullet motorcycle," he said. According the husband, Mohammed Wais, his wife is addicted to tobacco and when he forgot to bring tobacco for her, she created a ruckus at home.

"It has been seven months since we got married," he said, as he raised question about her mobile phone use. However, the police said that during the investigation they have not found any evidence of torture.

A senior police official said, "According to the complaint, Bano was given triple talaq in front of her father, following which her father got paralyzed. After examining the evidence, action will be taken accordingly. A probe is on.