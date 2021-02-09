To report 'anti-national activities' and illegal content, govt looks for cyber volunteers

To curb child pornography, rape, terrorism, radicalisation and anti-national activities, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has launched a new programme under which citizens can participate as volunteers to identify, flag and report such content to the government.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the MHA will first start this programme in Jammu and Kashmir and Tripura on a trial basis, and depending on feedback the programme will be later implemented in other states.

The report further states that MHA’s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) will act as a nodal point and the volunteers can register themselves with their states or union territories to act as cyber volunteers.