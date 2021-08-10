'To inculcate COVID-19 appropriate behaviour': Centre's response over PM Modi's photo on vaccination certificates

The Union government on Tuesday told Rajya Sabha that the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his statement on COVID-19 vaccination certificates are meant to reinforce the message to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour after vaccination too.

MoS Health Bharati Pravin Pawar clarified during the monsoon session due to huge opposition criticism over the PM'S photo on the vaccine certificates.

"Given the context of the pandemic, its evolving nature and the fact that following of Covid-appropriate behaviours has emerged as one of the most critical measures for preventing the spread of disease. The photograph along with the message of the Prime Minister in the vaccination certificates reinforces the message for creating awareness about the importance of following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour even after vaccination, in the larger public interest", Pawar said in her written reply.

She said it is the "moral and ethical responsibility" of the government to ensure that such critical messages reach the people and remain effective.

Several opposition-ruled states including Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Punjab even removed the photo from the certificates they issued.

The Opposition terming the PM'S photo as 'political move', had alleged that the photo was self-promotion and projection ahead of the elections.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 11:27 PM IST