To facilitate MPs voting in Presidential polls, Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Lok Sabha's Monsoon session began on Monday with obituary references and new members taking oath, and was then adjourned till 2 pm so members could vote in the presidential poll.

After three mewly-elected MPs took oath and Speaker read out obituaries for global as well as national leaders, he made the announcement of adjournment. Although some opposition members tried to raise some issues but the speaker did not allow them to do so.

Birla said elections in India are celebrated as a festival. And since the election to the president is underway, it should also be celebrated, he said. "Members should participate in the festival," the speaker said, and declared the House adjourned till 2 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader of the house Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were among those present in the House.