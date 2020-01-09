'To avoid a situation like JNU, appointment of pro-RSS Vice Chancellor should be revoked': Anil Deshmukh appeals CM Thackeray

Mumbai: Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Thursday sparked controversy after his appeal to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the cancellation of pro-RSS Vice-Chancellor, and registrar in all universities in Maharashtra.

The appointments were made during the previous BJP led government between 2014 and 2019. He raised the issue after the ‘Gandhi Shanti Yatra’ organized by former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha was kick-started at the Gateway of India by NCP Chief Sharad Pawar.“The JNU VC is pro-RSS. From the JNU incidents, we can imagine what may happen if such persons head our universities. If we don’t want JNU-like situation in Maharashtra, the appointment of pro-RSS VCs will have to be revoked,” Deshmukh said.

Deshmukh, who lost to former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur South West assembly constituency, said he will soon meet Thackeray to make a formal request.Deshmukh alleged that the RSS has dominance in the education sector as people with RSS ideology and affiliation were strategically appointed on key posts in every university in the state. ''If they are not removed, BJP and its affiliates would soon vitiate the atmosphere in our campuses,” he warned.

However, BJP attacked Deshmukh, who was elected as BJP nominee in 2014 election and later migrated to Congress, for his statement terming it a mere publicity stunt.

Former Minister of School Education Ashish Shelar alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was playing vendetta politics. ''Is there anything wrong if pro RSS person were appointed in the universities? Are they anti-national or pro-Pakistan or pro-ISI?'' he questioned. He defended such appointments made by the previous government and said that the government should not be vindictive.

Former Minister of Higher and Technical Education Vinod Tawde advised Deshmukh to first study the concerned laws and then make his statement. ''The government has not interfered with the appointments of Vice-Chancellor in universities,'' he noted.