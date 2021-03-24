TN polls: Campaigning for AIADMK candidate, Yoga instructor pulls car walking upside down

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls, a yoga instructor on Tuesday pulled a car walking upside down to campaign for All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate and state Minister SP Velumani in RS Puram here.

He said that he chose this method for campaigning as he wanted to create awareness about yoga and its health benefits along with election campaigning. He claimed that he pulled the car for 800 metres, walking on his hands.

Chatrapathy, the yoga instructor said, "The Yoga is lying dormant in Coimbatore as there is no fervour among people. I wanted to make them aware of the health benefits of Yoga. Children and aged people should start practising Yoga," he added.