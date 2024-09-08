TN: Kin Of Local AIADMK Leader Brutally Hacked To Death By Relative In Tenkasi

TN: Brutal murder in Tenkasi district | X | @Mr_kodi_2k

Chennai, September 8: A brutal murder was reported from Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district on Sunday (September 8). According to preliminary information, a 49-year-old man identified as Vayyappan was hacked to death on Sunday. The victim was kin of a local AIADMK leader, according to reports.

The murder took place in a case of family dispute at Mela Neelithanallur near Shankarankovil in Tenkasi District. The man who killed Vayyappan is said to be a relative of the victim.

Police is investigating the matter and the more details are awaited.