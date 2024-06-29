 TN Assembly Adopts Resolution Calling For Nationwide Abolition Of NEET
Stalin said NEET has been marred by several irregularities and now there were allegations of corruption and question paper leak, which have left aspirants and their parents in shock.

N Chithra Updated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 01:05 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin | PTI

Chennai: With the NEET mired in controversy, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin calling for a nationwide abolition of the entrance test for medical admissions. The resolution also urged the Centre to ensure Presidential assent is granted for the a Bill to exempt Tamil Nadu from the NEET mandated medical admissions, which was readopted by the House in February 2022 after Governor R N Ravi had returned it. 

While the AIADMK legislators did not attend Friday’s session in view of their suspension from the House, the BJP legislators walked out of the Assembly before the resolution was tabled for vote. All members presented voted in its favour. 

The resolution urged the Centre to make make necessary amendments to the National Medical Commission Act to abolish NEET at the national level. 

He pointed out that while till now Tamil Nadu was waging a lone battle against NEET, presently there are political voices in different parts of the country opposing the entrance test. He pointed out the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav have opposed it in addition to Bihar Opposition leader Tejashvi Yadav.

