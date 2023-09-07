TN: 6 Members Of Same Family Killed As Minivan Rams Into Parked Truck On Highway In Salem; Horrific Visuals Surface

6 Members Of Same Family Killed As Minivan Rams Into Parked Truck | Twitter

Salem: In a tragic incident, six members of the same family lost their lives due to an accident in Tamil Nadu's Salem. The horrific accident was caught on CCTV camera. The shocking visuals of the accident are making rounds on social media, It can be seen in the video that a mini-van rams into the truck stationed on the side of the highway. The accident occurred on the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway in Tamil Nadu. Two people are also reportedly injured in the accident. A one-year-old child also lost his life in the accident.

The accident occurred at around 4 AM on the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway

The accident occurred at around 4 AM on the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway when the speeding mini-van rammed into the parked lorry on the side of the highway. The deceased have been identified as Manjula, Selvaraj, Palanisamy, Pappathi, Arumugam and also a one-year-old child died in the accident. The video has been captured on a CCTV installed on the sides of the National Highway.

Police investigating the CCTV videos of the accident

The Police have initiated a probe in connection with the matter. They are investigating the CCTV videos of the accident. They are also investigating the other CCTV cameras installed in the area. The dead bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. The dead bodies have been sent to Sankari Government Hospital. The injured have also been sent for treatment. They have been admitted to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital.

8 members of the family were travelling in the mini-van

As per reports, eight members of the family were travelling in the mini-van when the accident took place. Their mini-van met with the fatal accident while they were en route Perunthurai from Eengur. When their vehicle reached near the Chinnagoundanur village, which is located near Sankari the accident occurred.

