TMC's Saket Gokhale detained again by Gujarat Police

This is the third time that Gokhale was detained or arrested by the Gujarat Police in a period of less than one month.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 11:49 PM IST
article-image
Saket Gokhale | Twitter
TMC leader Saket Gokhale has been detained by Gujarat police from Delhi on Thursday in a matter involving some alleged financial irregularities , reported India Today.

He is being taken to Ahmedabad via road.

Earlier, Gokhale was arrested from Rajasthan's Jaipur Airport over a tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Morbi, after the bridge tragedy, which claimed over 135 lives. He was then taken to Ahmedabad where he got the on December 8. However, he was rearrested hours later in another case in which he got a bail on December 9.

A five-member Trinamool Congress delegation met the Chief Election Commissioner and lodged their protest against party national spokesperson Saket Gokhale’s arrest by the Gujarat Police.
The TMC team comprised Lok Sabha members Sougata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Mausam Noor and Derek O'Brien.

