TMC's Rajib Banerjee quits as MLA, thanks party supremo for opportunity to serve masses

Senior TMC leader Rajib Banerjee, who recently quit Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet in Bengal, on Friday resigned from the post of MLA as well. Banerjee, who represented the Domjur assembly seat, met Speaker Biman Banerjee at the state Assembly and submitted his resignation.

"I have resigned as the MLA of the state assembly. I submitted my resignation letter to the speaker. I thank my party supremo Mamata Banerjee for providing me the opportunity to serve the masses," Banerjee, a two-time MLA, said. "In the days to come, I would continue to serve the people of the Domjur constituency," he added.

On January 22, Rajib Banerjee quit the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, joining the growing list of dissenters who have put the ruling camp in a tight spot ahead of the assembly elections. The TMC, however, asserted that Banerjee's move would have no impact on the party.

Meanwhile, Rajib Banerjee has vowed to contest from the Domjur constituency in the elections, due in April-May.

"Wherever I go, I will contest from Domjur. The people of the constituency know which person always stands by their side. People of Domjur will prove who is the true member of their family," he said when asked if he would attend the scheduled meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah in Howrah later in the week.