TMC's Martyr's Day: Mamata Banerjee alleges scams during CPI (M) government

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Amidst probe in alleged teacher recruitment scam in Bengal, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee slammed former CPI (M) government of multiple scams.

Addressing the party’s Martyr’s Day programme, Mamata said that the former Left Front government has even done ‘misappropriation’ with birth certificates.

“The reporters who worked in the mouthpiece of the CPI (M), their wives got jobs as teachers but without merit. CPI (M)’s ideology was that the men will work for the party and women will earn a living. Their leader Bikash even did mess with birth certificates. Do they want me to open the files? I don’t want revenge for which I am silent,” said Mamata.

However, senior Left Front leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya challenged Mamata to prove her claims in public by forming a committee.

“Mamata Banerjee can form a committee and can be the chairman of it and start a probe against me. If she can prove anything I will treat her with roshogolla (traditional sweet of Bengal) or else she should go to a mental asylum,” said Bhattacharya.

Bhattacharya also mentioned a committee was made earlier to ‘malign’ him after he left the post of Mayor.

Asked whether he will file a ‘defamation’ case against the Chief Minister to which the senior CPI (M) leader and lawyer replied in negative.

“I don’t want to waste time on the mad comments of Mamata. It is very clear that she has lost it. She can do whatever but first she should prove her claims,``Bhattacharya added.