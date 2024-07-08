TMC's Mahua Moitra Corners Home Ministry Over Union Minister Shantanu Thakur's Letter Allowing Beef Smuggling

TMC leader and Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar contituency Mahua Moitra on Monday morning Union Home Ministry over allegations on Union Minister Shantanu Thakur allegedly issuing “passes” for smugglers on Indo-Bangla border.

Taking to X Mahua share a purported official letterhead of Shantanu Thakur addressed to 85th Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) issuing permission to transport beef.

However, the FPJ does not verify the authencity of the letter.

Mahua in her social media post claimed, "Union Minister has printed forms on official letterhead to 85th Battalion of BSF issuing “passes” for smugglers on Indo-Bangla border. In this case for allowing 3 kgs of Beef. "

In her tweet, she also tagged the official handles of Home Ministry and mentioned Gau Rakshak Senas and Godi Media.

According to reports, BJP’s Bongaon MP Thakur is under fire from opposition parties for allegedly issuing permission on his MP letterhead for conducting various business in the India-Bangladesh border area.

His approval for the transportation of beef has apparently angered the RSS. A leader from the Bengal chapter of an RSS organisation expressed astonishment that an MP would endorse such "illegal activities". Biswajit Das, representing the Trinamool Congress's Bongaon party organisation, reportedly accused that this 'MP Permit' is sold to individuals for conducting these unlawful activities. According to the report, a BSF official indicated that the force prohibits such actions and will investigate the matter.

Last week, Delhi Police filed an FIR against Mahua Moitra for her "derogatory" social media post about National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma. The TMC leader had commented on a video posted on X that showed Sharma arriving at the site of a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Moitra later deleted the post.