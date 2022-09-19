TMC's Madan Mitra threatens BJP after Nabanna protest, 'Won't take more than ten minutes to thrash' | Facebook/@MadanMitraofficial

TMC leader Madan Mitra on Sunday stirred a fresh controversy by claiming that those who were involved in the violence and attacks on police during the saffron party, BJP's recent Nabanna march to the West Bengal secretariat can be 'taught a lesson in just ten minutes'.

The TMC leader, however, added that the Mamata Banerjee-led party is not in favour of such an action in retaliation to the saffron party's 'disruptive politics'. He said that he only wanted to let the BJP know "what the TMC can do but will not go to that extent'.

Mitra, while speaking at a public meeting in his Kamarhati constituency, said, "If there is an instruction from the party's higher-ups, it won't take more than ten minutes to thrash and teach a lesson those who were involved in hooliganism and vandalism, attacked government properties, threatened TMC and the administration."

He continued that the ruling party in West Bengal can retaliate with double the force as the attackers. "We can send two boys on a bike who will hurl four crude bombs, which will make all these people who indulge in tall talks scamper away. But there is no credit in such action, there is nothing glorious about it. TMC has emphasized it wants development not violence. It speaks the language of love and compassion not vandalism," Mitra added.

BJP's response to Mitra's crude threat

Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha, responding to the comment, said TMC leaders are increasingly making dangerous comments as they are losing common people's support.

He said, "TMC leaders are increasingly making such dangerous comments as they are losing the support of the common people. We will see more such comments by these leaders to scare the opposition. But the days of TMC are numbered."