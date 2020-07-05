TMC's Kalyan Banerjee makes misogynist comments, calls Nirmala Sitharaman 'Kala Nagini'

The TMC Lok Sabha member also called her "the worst finance minister" in the world. The BJP reacted strongly to his comments, with state party president Dilip Ghosh claiming West Bengal chief minister and TMC boss Mamata Banerjee has lost grip over her party leaders.

"Corruption has spread in the TMC from top to bottom; they have become puzzled by internal feud and many of them are making senseless comments to divert the attention from the situation prevailing in the ruling party. We don't give much importance to such comments.... they are uttering such nonsense out of frustration," he said.

Kalyan Banerjee was also critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had promised a new India and has done it by bringing down the GDP growth rate to "abysmal" levels, the TMC lawmaker alleged.