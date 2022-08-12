TMC will talk to opposition to make Mamata Banerjee PM candidate: Party MP Saugata Roy

TMC MP Saugata Roy |

Eyeing Lok Sabha polls in 2024, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said that in the days ahead his party will talk to others in the Opposition to make West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a joint prime ministerial candidate, according to India Today.

Roy said that in the next two years, Trinamool leaders will work on uniting the opposition.

“Mamata Banerjee is leading in this. She is backed by this huge state,” he said, and went on to add that the TMC supremo has a good image in the country.

"We will definitely want a common face, but our workers definitely want Mamata as the PM candidate. We will have to talk with other opposition parties/leaders and take them into confidence," the TMC MP said.

While, speaking on TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's arrest, Saugata said that the party will take action in due course of time. Anubrata Mondal was arrested because he didn't turn up as per the summons, Roy said. “Let it go to court, let his name come on the chargesheet,” he added.

"CBI, ED act in a partisan fashion. Why doesn't it do any investigation against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma when MLAs name him in the Jharkhand case. Or Suvendu Adhikari, who is accused in the Narada case. They just question and arrest opposition members," he further alleged.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the cattle smuggling case today summoned two doctors attached to Bolpur Sub- Division Hospital in Birbhum district in connection with the 14-day bed rest medical advice, which Anubrata Mondal tried to use as shield to escape the central agency summons for interrogation.

The first doctor is Chandra Adhikari, attached to Bolpur Sub-Division Hospital, who reportedly went to the residence of Mondal a day before the latter's arrest on Thursday morning and issued the 14-day bed rest advice on white paper.

Meanwhile, as per directive of the special court of CBI at Asansol, in case of medical emergencies, Mondal has to be treated at the Command Hospital in Kolkata. CBI sleuths have already interacted with the Command Hospital authorities, who have constituted a three- member medical board for that purpose and has also earmarked a separate bed in a secluded corner of the hospital.

As per the court order, Mondal will be taken to the Command Hospital for medical check up at an interval of every 48 hours.