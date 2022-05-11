TMC will oust BJP from Assam: Abhishek Banerjee

Assam: TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee opened the first party office in Assam and urged people to make TMC win in 10 out of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in 2024 elections.

Addressing the party workers, Banerjee said that only TMC can defeat the BJP.

“Congress is being defeated by BJP and only TMC can beat BJP. Next year there are Assembly elections in Tripura and Meghalaya. In Meghalaya, TMC is the main opposition party. Though the Assembly election in Assam is not near but TMC will fight with all its might for the 2023 Lok Sabha polls,” said Banerjee.

Claiming that people of Assam will only rule Assam, Banerjee claimed if TMC is voted to power in Assam then all the ‘developmental’ projects of Bengal will also be implemented in Assam.

“The double engine government of BJP didn’t do anything for the people. Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma lowers himself in front of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah cannot say that Gujarat or Delhi won’t rule Assam but I promise if TMC is voted to power then people of Assam will only form the government,” further claimed the TMC national secretary also mentioning that he will revisit Assam in June.

Banerjee also mentioned that TMC will form district and block committees in Assam within the next few months.

“TMC will fight with all its might and till the last breath till BJP is evicted. We are confident that BJP will be ousted in the next two years. The BJP led central government makes movies tax free but increases the price of life saving medicines. I challenge the BJP government to show the works done in the last eight years and we will show developmental works done by Mamata Banerjee in Bengal,” added the TMC national secretary.

When asked if he is the future Chief Minister after Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek said that he is a ‘worker’ of TMC and his aim is to establish TMC in at least 10 states.

“The party has trusted me with the post of national secretary and my aim is to establish TMC in at least 10 states,” reiterated Banerjee.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that Banerjee is ‘unnecessarily’ trying to ‘heat up’ the political scenario in Assam and also that TMC cannot do ‘anything’ in any of the states.

Slamming Banerjee for his comment on CAA that Union Home Minister Shah is ‘dubious’ over the issue, Majumdar said that CAA will be implemented in the country including Bengal.

Earlier this day, Banerjee said that Shah during his visit in Bengal said that CAA will be implemented while he didn’t address the issue in Assam.

“The bill of CAA, NRC was passed at least two and a half years back. If they wanted to implement it they would have done that. CAA issue is just a poll gimmick for BJP,” Banerjee was heard saying.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 08:33 PM IST