TMC will not attend opposition meet because of their own meeting, says Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) agrees with the Congress party on various issues of public welfare, but the party will not attend the meeting of opposition parties before the winter session of the Parliament because of their own meeting.

"They agree with us on the common issues of public welfare. Since they have a meeting of their own tomorrow, they won't attend this meeting," said Kharge to ANI.

Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge will hold a meeting of opposition floor leaders on Monday to "create a consensus" over the issues to be raised in the winter session of the Parliament.

However, the TMC will not attend the meeting.

"TMC will not attend the meeting of opposition floor leaders called by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge tomorrow, but definitely will attend both the meetings one chaired by the Prime Minister and another by the Rajya Sabha Chairman," a TMC leader informed.

Notably, several Congress leaders switched to the TMC in recent days. The winter session will commence on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 08:33 AM IST