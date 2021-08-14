TMC will definitely divide Bengal again: State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh comparing the struggle of common people during the partition said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is still trying to divide West Bengal by forcibly doing ‘Khela Hobe Diwas’ on ‘Great Calcutta Killing’ day.

“The Trinamool Congress will break West Bengal for sure. The innumerable Rohingyas have taken shelter in the state. Once people from Bangladesh erstwhile East Bengal have taken shelter in West Bengal and people are leaving the state for either studies or job. People have trusted the ideologies of Shyama Prasad Mookherjee and the vote share of BJP since 2014 have gradually increased in West Bengal,” stated Ghosh. “Jinnah forcibly ordered Direct action day in 1946 just to ensure Independence and now the TMC Supremo with their power will celebrate on that day clearly indicating dark days ahead,” further added Ghosh.

Drawing parallel over the atrocities of women during partition of Bengal and before Independence with the present day West Bengal under TMC regime, Ghosh said that women are still not safe in West Bengal and the recent gangrape of the BJP worker’s wife is an example.

“During the Assembly polls over 50 women were raped and the atrocities on women are still on. West Bengal was the cultural hub and people used to direct the country and now West Bengal is looked down upon just because of the 34 years of Left Front regime and 10 years of TMC rule. The women during partition of Bengal were not safe as they had to pay heavy price while coming on this side of the border and now here the situation is also the same,” claimed the BJP West Bengal chief.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 10:32 PM IST