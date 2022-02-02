TMC will contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, party supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday. Meanwhile, she also confirmed that the TMC will not contest in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls but will support Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP).

"In Uttar Pradesh, I am not going to contest Assembly polls but I am going to support SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on 8th Feb 2022; we (TMC) will contest from UP in Lok Sabha polls (in 2024)," news agency ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.

Making her intentions clear to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the national stage in 2024, the TMC chief said, "Have built my unit in Goa, in Tripura my vote percentage over 20%. We've to make Bengal stronger in next 2 yrs so that we get all 42 seats (in 2024 LS polls);have to chase BJP away. Uniformity will be there in TMC; will do my 1st working Committee meeting in Delhi."

Banerjee, who was re-elected the TMC chairperson on Wednesday, urged party leaders to put up a united fight against the BJP and warned against infighting.

Her message to party leaders came amid differences between the generation next leaders and a section of the old guard.

"I want all my party leaders and workers to promise they will not fight among themselves. Infighting will not be tolerated....groups within the party will not be tolerated. There are no different groups in TMC, the party is one united group," she said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 05:51 PM IST