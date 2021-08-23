'TMC will attend briefing': Mamata Banerjee on Centre's all-party meet on August 26 over Afghanistan crisis

Ahead of the all-party meet organised in wake of Afghanistan crisis, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her party Trinamool Congress will attend the briefing by MEA on the present situation in Afghanistan on August 26.

The CM said this during a press briefing on Monday.

Amid Afghanistan crisis, the government will brief parliamentary leaders of various political parties on the developments in war-torn Afghanistan.

"Floor Leaders of political parties would be briefed by EAM Dr S Jaishankar on the present situation in Afghanistan, on 26th August at Parliament House Annexe in Delhi," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told news agency ANI.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to brief the floor leaders of the political parties.

TMC will attend the briefing by MEA on the present situation in Afghanistan on August 26, says TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/2SViY4P4zh — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2021

"In view of developments in Afghanistan, PM @narendramodi has instructed that MEA brief Floor Leaders of political parties. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs @JoshiPralhad will be intimating further details," Jaishankar tweeted.

The government's briefing is expected to focus on its evacuation mission from Afghanistan as well as its assessment of the situation in that country. The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities, including Kabul, following the withdrawal of the US forces from the country.

As part of its evacuation mission from Afghanistan, India has already brought back around 730 people including members of the Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities.

India on Monday brought back 146 of its nationals in four different flights from Qatar's capital Doha, days after they were evacuated from Afghanistan by NATO and American aircraft in view of the deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country.

On Sunday, 392 people including two Afghan lawmakers were evacuated in three different flights under the evacuation mission The Taliban seized control of Kabul on August 15. Within two days of the Taliban's capture of Kabul, India had evacuated 200 people, including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in the Afghan capital.

The first evacuation flight brought back over 40 people, mostly staffers at the Indian embassy, on August 16. The second aircraft evacuated around 150 people including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians from Kabul on August 17.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 05:57 PM IST