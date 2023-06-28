TMC Waves Black Flags At Bengal Guv CV Ananda Bose At Varsity Campus In Siliguri

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose | ANI

In what might result in a fresh round of row between the ruling TMC government in West Bengal and governor CV Ananda Bose, the governor was shown black flags by members of Trinamul Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of the Trinamul Congress on Wednesday (June 28). The incident took place in the campus of the University of North Bengal (UNB) in Siliguri. Reports said that TMCP members also shouted "go back" slogans.

Second such incident

This is the second such incident to take place this week. On Monday (June 26), when the governor had visited the university campus, he was shown black flags by TMC's student wing. The TMC alleged that Bose was "running a parallel administration" from the Raj Bhavan and hence they were protesting his visit.

"Governor running a parallel administration from the Raj Bhavan"

"We are not ready to allow this governor to hold today's meeting as he is not ready to accept an elected government. How can he do this? He is trying to run a parallel administration from the Raj Bhavan. He is also keeping the government in the dark while appointing the VCs.. this cannot go on," a student said, reported news agency PTI.

Bose was entering the university campus when the TMCP members managed to show him black flag and also placards with "Go Back" written despite huge police deployment at the venue. When contacted a senior police officer said that though nobody was detained or arrested in connection with the matter.

Governor is on a four-day trip to the northern districts of Bengal

Bose, who is also the Chancellor of all state-run universities in Bengal, is chairing a meeting of 13 vice chancellors of universities from the northern districts of the state at the UNB campus. The governor is on a four-day trip to the northern districts of Bengal, reported PTI.