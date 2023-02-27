TMC 'unhappy' over after WB Governor slams attack on Nisith Pramanik's convoy

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress on Monday expressed their ‘unhappiness’ over the Governor CV Ananda Bose at their Bengali mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla after he became "vocal" over the attack on Union Minister Nisith Pramanik's convoy at Dinhata in Cooch Behar on Saturday.

In the editorial column of the TMC mouthpiece, a story stating 'Questions will arise' was published where the Trinamool Congress questioned how the Governor can come to an opinion by hearing only one side of the story on convoy attack.

“Questions will arise as the Governor doesn’t give any statement regarding BSF’s attack on a Rajbangsi boy or a BSF raping his female colleague? The Governor while just talking with Nisith Pramanik made a comment. He didn’t take the other version of the state government,” said the story.

TMC says Bose appointed Guv with a purpose

TMC general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that it was 'understood' that with a purpose CV Ananda Bose was made the new Governor after Jagdeep Dhankhar (who was extremely vocal against the state government.

It may be noted that on Sunday late evening Dhankhar issued a press statement where it was stated that "Governor will not be a mute witness to any deterioration of Law and Order anywhere, anytime in the State, and strong and effective intervention will follow to ensure that the rot is stemmed in the root effectively, and peace and harmony restored."

“I have held confidential enquiries in the matter and personally discussed with the Union Minister of State (Home Affairs) Shri Nisith Pramanik. It is shocking that such incidents happened in a land which is known for its refined culture and enviable history of civilized conduct. Protest is a part of democracy, but violence is not a part of civilized conduct. Anti-social elements which try to take law into their hands will be dealt with sternly. Violence will be rooted-out ruthlessly,” further stated the statement.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar however, said that any Governor will follow the Constitution.