TMC to move SC against Centre

Kolkata

The Trinamool Congress led West Bengal government on Friday said that they will move the Supreme Court over their tussle with the BJP-led Centre's decision of central deputation of three IPS officers from West Bengal.

The latest development comes after the Central government and the West Bengal government came to a decision to hold a virtual meeting to discuss the law and order issue of the state, especially after the attack on the convoy of BJP national President JP Nadda last week.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had asked the Chief Secretary and DGP of West Bengal for a meeting in Delhi but citing the pandemic situation the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked the centre to hold a virtual meet. The standoff between the State and the Centre over IPS deputation started on Dec 11 when MHA sent a letter to the West Bengal government mentioning they want 3 IPS officers on Central deputation as they have failed to provide security to the BJP chief. Sources said official paper works are being done and the TMC will move the SC on Monday. “The paper works are being done and tentatively we will move the Supreme Court on December 21. The demand of the Centre is illegal,” mentioned the sources.

Rajeev Mishra presently ADG South Bengal has been posted to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as Inspector General, Bholanath Pandey presently SP, Diamond Harbor had been sent to Bureau of Police Research and Development, and Praveen Tripathi presently DIG, Presidency range has been transferred to Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).