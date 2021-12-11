TMC releases manifesto for Kolkata Municipal polls, promises all-round development: All you need to know

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday released the manifesto for the Kolkata Municipal polls, which will be held on December 19.

Launching the manifesto, TMC secretary general Partha Chattopadhyay stressed on providing better civic and health services to the residents.

“There will be a grievance address cell at every ward of the city so that all the problems can be solved at the earliest. TMC government will purchase additional 200 pumps so as to curb the problem of waterlogging due to excessive rainfall,” said Partha.

Partha also claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had ‘developed and beautified’ Kolkata and if voted back to power the TMC will make Kolkata a better ‘Tilottama’.

“With the vision of Mamata didi Kolkata has already become a Tilottama and now once again we will develop it further,” mentioned the TMC secretary general.

TMC president Subrata Bakshi speaking at the occasion said that if voted back to power then for better management of the menace of dengue, 30 dengue control centers would come up in the city.

“Special ladies toilet will be built at every ward and alongside the washroom there will be a special ward for the children. Works for rejuvenating Adi Ganga canal and pothole free roads will also be undertaken by the TMC. There are certain areas in South Kolkata where there is a dearth of water supply and after winning back the KMC, TMC will put an extra pipeline in those areas so that no one gets deprived of drinking water,” said Bakshi.

Notably, if voted back to power then this will be the third tenure for the TMC to win over KMC.

Urging the Chief Minister to give permission for taking out a victory rally, TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay had instructed all the candidates to work for the people and asked them not to be ‘overconfident’.

Bandhopadhyay also claimed that the TMC also pledges to uplift the slums so that the slum dwellers also get basic amenities and also 100 schools under KMC will be converted into English medium.

Slamming the TMC, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that the TMC had copied the manifesto from the saffron camp.

“Half of the Kolkata’s 10 Diganta’s that the TMC is claiming is copied from BJP. The TMC is yet to keep the promises that they have made in the Assembly polls manifesto. Let see what happens after KMC polls,” mentioned Ghosh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 09:34 PM IST