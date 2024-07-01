TMC Recommends Samajwadi Party Leader Awadhesh Prasad For Post Of 18th Lok Sabha's Deputy Speaker

Lucknow: The Opposition will be testing the consensual waters yet again on the post of deputy speaker. This time Mamata Banerjee’s TMC has taken the lead by recommending Faizabad/Ayodhya MP and Samajwadi Party leader Awadhesh Prasad for the post.

About The Decision

The decision comes on the heels of the internal squabble during the Speaker’s election, when internal differences between the Congress and the Trinamool Congress became a sticking point and an embarrassment for the INDIA bloc. Until now, the Centre has not released the schedule for the election of Deputy Speaker, a post that remained vacant during the 17th Lok Sabha.

Sources indicate that the top leadership of the Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party have held informal discussions in the matter and they hope to reach an understanding behind the scenes, so that there is no reason for bickering at the eleventh hour.

By choosing Awadhesh, who was responsible for the BJP’s rout in temple town of Ayodhya (a part of Faizabad), the Opposition is sending out a loaded political message, not to forget the optics of it all.

About Awadhesh Prasad

Prasad, a Dalit leader, is a ninetime MLA and first-time MP; he had defeated BJP’s two-time MP Lallu Singh in Faizabad. Article 93 of the Constitution requires that the Lok Sabha shall, “as soon as may be,” choose a Deputy Speaker, but it does not specify a time frame.

About The Deputy Speaker

A Deputy Speaker has the same legislative powers as a Speaker. When the Speaker is absent due to death, illness, or any other reason, the Deputy Speaker also assumes administrative powers. It is a parliamentary convention to elect a Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha from a party other than the ruling party to ensure accountability in a democratic Parliament.