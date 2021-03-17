TMC MP Sisir Adhikari will attend PM Modi’s rally in Contai on March 24: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said his father and TMC MP Sisir Adhikari will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Contai on March 24.

Addressing a public rally at Chandipur of Nandigram, the defected leader said that he will insist his father to attend Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally at Egra on March 21.

Meanwhile, asked about defecting to the saffron camp, the TMC MP Sisir Adhikari said that if Suvendu says he will join and will also campaign for his son in Nandigram.

“I don’t have any stand in TMC. For the last few months, leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress have been bad-mouthing my forefathers. People of Midnapore know that the Adhikari family has worked for them and now the TMC is calling us thieves,” mentioned Sisir without naming TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Countering Sisir’s comment, TMC MP Saugata Roy said that despite getting respect and post from TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, the Adhikari family is crying foul against the TMC ahead of the assembly polls scheduled from next week.

It can be recalled that sparking more speculation, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on March 13 visited Sisir at his residence in Kanthi in Midnapore district.

Incidentally, the ruling Trinamool Congress had written to the Electoral Registration Officer to reject Suvendu Adhikari’s candidature from Nandigram constituency citing ‘misappropriation in particulars Suvendu provided in his nomination paper’.

Citing Section 17 of The People Act of 1951, in the letter, TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien mentioned that Suvendu’s name is featuring in the electoral rolls of both Nandigram and Haldia constituencies which is not permitted as per Section 17 one person cannot vote from more than one constituency.

“Suvendu had applied for migration of electoral rolls from Haldia constituency to Nandigram constituency by giving false details about his residence. The Booth Level Officer (BLO) Bijoli Giri Roy didn’t see Suvendu Adhikari in the last six months in the address mentioned in Form 6,” said Derek.

The TMC Rajya Sabha MP also urged from Electoral Registration Officer to take appropriate legal action, including criminal proceedings against Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP candidate of Nandigram.