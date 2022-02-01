TMC MP Saugata Roy urges PM Modi to remove West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Kolkata: After the budget session, TMC MP Saugata Roy accidentally met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. When Roy met the PM, he urged him to remove Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from his post.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, Roy said that when he raised the issue in front of the Prime Minister, Modi’s reply was not clear.

“I have told Modi that Dhankhar is not allowing the state government to function properly so he should be removed. He smiled and told me twice that the day you will retire I will remove Dhankhar. Maybe he is trying to say that when I can become a Governor then he might remove Dhankhar,” said Roy.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that the TMC MP doesn’t know when to raise issues.

“PM was making a courtesy visit and the TMC MP Saugata Roy had raised that issue. The TMC doesn’t have any other issue but to remove the Governor. PM gave a befitting reply,” said Ghosh.

It is pertinent to mention that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a virtual meeting, urged all her MPs to be ‘vocal’ against Dhankhar in both Upper and Lower House.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray is about to bring a petition in the House. TMC is also to bring a censure motion against the Governor in the state Assembly for allegedly not allowing the state government to work properly and also for ‘interfering’ in the function of the administration which is ‘against’ the Constitution.

It can be recalled that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that she had blocked Dhankhar on Twitter. She also urged PM Modi to remove Dhankhar.

Incidentally, Mamata had already written four letters to Modi over the same issue.

Meanwhile, Dhankhar took to Twitter and said that he had messaged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Whatsapp.

“Dialogue and harmony amongst constitutional functionaries is the essence and spirit of democracy and mandate of the constitution. This can blossom with mutual regard and respect. There has been all through highest personal regard for you from my side. Am sure this will receive your thoughtful consideration. Regards,” read the tweet of Dhankhar.

Former Tripura Governor and senior BJP leader Tathagata Roy said, “What is all this hullabaloo about @MamataOfficial blocking @jdhankhar1’s tweets! The latter has 397K followers. Can he possibly monitor who is blocking or unblocking him every day?”

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 07:37 PM IST