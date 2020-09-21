TMC MP Nusrat Jahan’s pictures used by dating app; files police complaint

The company named ‘FancyU-Video Chat App’ has put out a sponsored post on Facebook which has used Jahan’s pictures alongside other women. Jahan alleges that these pictures were used without the MP’s consent. The MP terms this as malicious and erring in nature.

“This is to bring to your kind notice that an Advertisement is being circulated on Facebook, in the form of a Sponsored Post by a Company named-FancyU-Video Chat App”, using my Pictures in an advertisement in an unauthorised manner without my consent,” said Nusrat Jahan in her complaint.

While the MP attached a screenshot with the complaint letter, the pictures which show Jahan asks people to download the app, however, there are no links or URLs for the same. The dating app however is reportedly available on Google Play Store.

The complaint appeals for police action against the company FancyU-Video Chat App and it’s stakeholders.