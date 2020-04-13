TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's father admitted to Kolkata hospital with fever; no COVID-19 link suspected

Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan's father, Muhammed Shah Jahan was taken to the hospital after suffering from fever on Sunday.

He had a history of diabetes, as a result of which medicines were not working. Later, after being given insulin, his fever subsided.

While there had initially been rumours that he had been affected by the novel coronavirus, he has no travel history and had been at home.

Officials don't suspect a COVID-19 link as of now.