TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's father admitted to Kolkata hospital with fever; no COVID-19 link suspected

Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan's father, Muhammed Shah Jahan was taken to the hospital after suffering from fever on Sunday.
He had a history of diabetes, as a result of which medicines were not working. Later, after being given insulin, his fever subsided.
While there had initially been rumours that he had been affected by the novel coronavirus, he has no travel history and had been at home.
Officials don't suspect a COVID-19 link as of now.
Earlier, as per an Anandabazar Patrika report, Shah Jahan had been admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata.
On Monday, Nusrat had clarified to Anandabazar Digital that that her father was not suffering from any other issues such as a cough or breathing problems.
As per government directives, her father too will be tested for the novel coronavirus as a safety measure. According to reports, the family is also following social distancing protocols.
