TMC MP Mahua Moitra to raise issue of 10-minute food delivery service, says 'it needs to be regulated/outlawed'

Trinamool Congress' feisty and fiery MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday said that she will raise the issue of the 10-minute delivery service promised by food-ordering apps in the upcoming monsoon session of the parliament.

The 10-minute food service not only forces delivery executives to break traffic rules but also puts the lives of other at risk, Moitra said, calling for a regulation for such kind of food service.

Taking the matter on Twitter, Mahua Mitra tweeted, "10 minute deliveries need to be regulated/outlawed. No civilised society can be incentivising delivery executives to break traffic rules & put own & other’s lives at risk. All for a quicker pizza. Am going to raise this in parliament."

Zomato came under intense criticism by some in March over its 10-minute delivery service. Several highlighted that it will push delivery partners into a tough and unsafe working environment.

However, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, tweeted the 10-minute delivery service "will be for specific nearby locations, popular and standardised items only.

He also said that the delivery partners not informed about the promised delivery time for both 10- and 30-minute deliveries.

"No penalties for late deliveries. No incentives for on-time deliveries for both 10- and 30-minute deliveries," Mr Goyal said on a Twitter thread. "We are building new food stations to enable to 10-minute service for specific customer locations only," he added.

Notably, Zomato is not the first company to have faced flack over the 10-minute delivery service.

In 2021, the founder of online grocery startup Grofers (now Blinkit), facing heat over the company's promise to deliver groceries in 10 minutes, had clarified that the presence of its stores in densely located areas and the company's "good" in-store planning and tech ensures most of the orders are packed in "under 2.5 minutes" which was the the basis of the announcement.