TMC MP Aparupa Poddar gives birth to baby girl, nicknames her 'Corona'

On Thursday, Trinamool Congress MP Aparupa Poddar gave birth to a baby girl.
In a video posted by the Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram, her husband can be heard explaining that the baby's nickname would be "corona" -- as she has been born amidst this difficult time.
The proud father also requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to aid them in choosing a proper name for the baby.
