TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira refuses to appear before Enforcement Directorate in Delhi over coal scam probe

Days after being summoned to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira has turned down the instructions. In a letter to the Assistant Director of ED she cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and her children to state that it would not be possible for her to travel to the national capital at this time. It remains unclear whether her husband who has been asked to come in on 3rd September will be attending.

"I am a mother of two infants and travelling to New Delhi physically alone in the midst of the pandemic will put me and the lives of my children at grave risk. It would be convenient to me if you consider asking me to appear in Kolkata at my own residence since your organisation has an office in Kolkata and I reside here too," Rujira had written.

"Besides, as per my understanding, the alleged cause of action of the subject matter of your inquiry too arises out of West Bengal. I assure every cooperation from my side," she added in the letter dated August 31.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 02:46 PM IST