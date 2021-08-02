TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s car vandalized in Tripura; watch video

“The BJP leaders say that democracy doesn’t exist in West Bengal but the real picture of BJP-run state Tripura can be seen. Democracy is completely destroyed in Tripura and the people of Tripura will do justice during the election,” said Abhishek, adding that ‘Athithi Devo Bhabha’ has become a joke in Tripura.

Notably, Abhishek was supposed to reach the temple by helicopter but owing to bad weather the permission was cancelled for which he had to travel through road where he was heckled by alleged BJP workers.

Earlier this day, while the TMC workers were putting up posters, party spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya claimed that at least 500 BJP cadres didn’t allow them to set up the posters and tore them.

Addressing a press conference, Abhishek challenged BJP and said that if needed he will visit Tripura every week to counter the BJP central leaders.

“If need be I will come here every week. In September, I will visit Tripura three times and after 15 days will also come again. I am not afraid of the BJP leaders. Today's vandalism on Lok Sabha MP clearly shows that Tripura is not safe for women or elderly people. But soon after one and a half year I promise TMC will form government in Tripura,” said the TMC national secretary.

Criticising Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, the TMC MP said that the West Bengal model of Trinamool Congress will be implemented in Tripura that would uplift the status of people.

“BJP’s double engine government everywhere had failed miserably. Mamata Banerjee’s single-engine government had introduced Swasthya Saathi, Duare Sarkar and other developmental schemes. Biplab Deb promised people job ahead of coming to power. The scheme of job through a missed call was hoax just like the BJP,” claimed Abhishek adding that BJP could torture people in Tripura as there was no opposition there.

Meanwhile, BJP West Bengal spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that the vandalism is done in West Bengal by the TMC workers.

“Abhishek is Diamond Harbor’s MP and several BJP heavyweight leaders got heckled while visiting his constituency,” said Shamik.

However, according to TMC sources, Debangshu Bhattacharya, Jaya Dutta and Sudip Raha have been given charge of increasing the organizational base of TMC in Tripura.