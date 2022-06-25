TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to visit North Bengal on July 19

Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: Keeping hawk's eye on North Bengal ahead of the Panchayat elections scheduled next year, after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be visiting North Bengal on July 19.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, Banerjee is likely to hold a rally in Jalpaiguri and Dhupguri.

Amidst threats from banned terror outfit Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), Mamata on June 6 had visited North Bengal to hold meetings with party workers.

It can be noted that North Bengal which was once a stronghold of the Left Front sided with the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Even in the 2021 Assembly election, BJP won several seats in North Bengal, and to get back the confidence of people of North Bengal, the TMC is focusing on it.

Amidst demand for separate statehood of North Bengal by several BJP MLAs and MP, TMC is trying to ‘encash’ the claim by saying that the saffron camp is trying to ‘divide’ Bengal.

According to political observers, the TMC leaders should visit more in North Bengal to win back the hearts of people.