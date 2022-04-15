TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to embark on 2-day visit to Meghalaya next month

Kolkata: Ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled early next year, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be on a two-day visit to Meghalaya on May 3.

According to TMC sources, Banerjee will chalk out a poll strategy in Meghalaya.

“TMC has emerged as the main opposition party in Meghalaya. On May 3 and May 4, Abhishek will stay there,” said the party sources.

It can be noted that after winning back Bengal for the third time, TMC is now eyeing to win over several other states and had already contested the Assembly polls in Goa this year and civic polls in Agartala in Tripura.

It can be recalled that in December last year former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma along with 11 MLAs had joined the TMC. Despite Congress’ plea to disqualify the MLA posts of the defected leaders, the Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly didn’t permit the plea and TMC became the main opposition party.

According to party sources, ahead of Banerjee, TMC Meghalaya in charge Sabyasachi Dutta will visit Meghalaya and will hold meetings with the party members.

The TMC sources also confirmed that apart from Meghalaya, the party is also eyeing Assam which will also go for polls next year.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the people of the country are ready to accept Trinamool Congress because of the developmental works done by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Trinamool Congress is prospering under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee. People have seen how the TMC government has developed Bengal. Abhishek will visit other states and TMC will soon develop those states in Bengal model,” said Ghosh.

Earlier this day, TMC national secretary released Diamond Harbor Football Club’s logo and jersey and claimed that cadres and supporters from other political parties can also join his football club.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 08:03 PM IST