TMC ministers to hold sit-in protest over eviction notice to Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen

Kolkata: Stage is being built outside the house of Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen at Shantiniketan in Birbhum district.

According to sources, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had instructed her ministers to stage a sit-in protest outside the house of Sen following the eviction notice from Visva Bharati University.

“The demonstration is likely to be held on May 6 and May 7. The Chief Minister had said that even if the varsity officials come with bulldozers to take possession of the land, the TMC leaders and ministers should continue with their protest. Several intellectuals are also likely to attend the demonstration,” said the sources.

CM wants bauls, folk singers to join protest

The sources also added that the Chief Minister also instructed to involve the bauls and other local folk singers in the protest.

It may be recalled that last week while addressing the media, Mamata Banerjee had mentioned that she would start a sit-in demonstration if the central varsity goes with a bulldozer to take possession of 13 decimals land from Sen’s house.

Amartya Sen vs Visva Bharati University

The slugfest between the Nobel Laureate and the central varsity over land issue had started from January after the university claimed that Sen is having 13 decimals of land ‘illegally’ which belongs to the varsity.

On April 19 the Visva Bharati University had sent a notice to Sen asking him to vacate the 13 decimals land by May 6.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier visited Sen at his house and given all the documents related to the land which shows that Sen is not occupying any land ‘illegally’.

