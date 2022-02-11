TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya says I-PAC used her social media handles without her knowledge

Kolkata: Amidst confusion over ‘one person, one post' in the ruling Trinamool Congress, Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya crying foul against the poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC claimed that without her knowledge I-PAC officials posted the same from her social media account.

“The post is not about any programme. It is about a decision and without my knowledge I-PAC had posted it. The account from which it is posted is not operated by me and is opened by I-PAC,” said Chandrima.

Chandrima also claimed that previously I-PAC had appointed someone who posts things on ‘party’s behalf’.

“I condemn #IsupportOnePersonOnePost in social media by the young party leaders. As Firhad Hakim said, I also believe that the last word in TMC is Mamata Banerjee,” said Chandrima.

Reacting to Chandrima’s claim, taking to Twitter, I-PAC said, “I-PAC doesn't handle any digital properties of @AITCofficial or any of its leaders. Anyone making such a claim is either uninformed or is blatantly lying. AITC should look into it and how their digital properties and/or that of their leaders are being “allegedly (mis)used.”

It is pertinent to mention that talks of ‘rift’ between I-PAC and TMC are doing the rounds for the last few days and TMC is likely to distance itself from the I-PAC.

It can be noted that earlier this day close aides of Abhishek Banerjee including his cousins Akash Banerjee, Aditi Guin took to social media and posted that they support ‘one person, one post’ in Trinamool Congress.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 09:01 PM IST